The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Film Review Encanto

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)

 Disney via AP

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Disney’s “Encanto,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.

Disney’s “Encanto” is a film that focuses on family relationships amid music, magic, humor and vivid animation.

The charming Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) is the main character in Disney’s “Encanto,” and she is part of a family where each member receives a special magical gift when they reach a certain age. Unfortunately, Mirabel did not receive her gift of magic and she finds herself feeling a little out of place among her family members whom she loves very much. One of Mirabel’s sisters has the gift of amazing strength and the other has the power to make flowers grow. Mirabel’s mother prepares food with healing properties.

The movie’s interesting premise could appeal to young viewers who have not yet found the thing in life such as being a good student or excelling at sports that helps them gain self-confidence.

When Mirabel sees a vision of the family’s enchanted home starting to crack and fall apart, she rushes to Abuela (voiced by Maria Cecilia Botero), who refuses to believe her granddaughter. As the movie progresses, the relationship between Mirabel and her grandmother reveals that family members who love each other can still hurt each other’s feelings. Mirabel seeks out her uncle, Bruno (voiced by John Leguizamo), whom she suspects will have the answers that she is seeking.

Since the movie is rated PG, parents will also have opportunities to discuss the dangers that Mirabel finds herself in during the movie. Also, the film’s themes of familial love and forgiveness may also spark conversations.

I found Disney’s “Encanto,” with original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, to be both creative and entertaining.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you