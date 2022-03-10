Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Disney’s “Encanto,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
Disney’s “Encanto” is a film that focuses on family relationships amid music, magic, humor and vivid animation.
The charming Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) is the main character in Disney’s “Encanto,” and she is part of a family where each member receives a special magical gift when they reach a certain age. Unfortunately, Mirabel did not receive her gift of magic and she finds herself feeling a little out of place among her family members whom she loves very much. One of Mirabel’s sisters has the gift of amazing strength and the other has the power to make flowers grow. Mirabel’s mother prepares food with healing properties.
The movie’s interesting premise could appeal to young viewers who have not yet found the thing in life such as being a good student or excelling at sports that helps them gain self-confidence.
When Mirabel sees a vision of the family’s enchanted home starting to crack and fall apart, she rushes to Abuela (voiced by Maria Cecilia Botero), who refuses to believe her granddaughter. As the movie progresses, the relationship between Mirabel and her grandmother reveals that family members who love each other can still hurt each other’s feelings. Mirabel seeks out her uncle, Bruno (voiced by John Leguizamo), whom she suspects will have the answers that she is seeking.
Since the movie is rated PG, parents will also have opportunities to discuss the dangers that Mirabel finds herself in during the movie. Also, the film’s themes of familial love and forgiveness may also spark conversations.
I found Disney’s “Encanto,” with original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, to be both creative and entertaining.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.