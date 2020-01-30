Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Dolittle,” which is rated PG and currently playing in theaters.
I think people who have pets know animals have their own way of communicating with us.
In “Dolittle,” Robert Downey Jr. plays the title character, who can understand the language of all types of animals. The movie shows us the animals in the film are not talking so that just anyone can understand them. It is Dr. Dolittle and his young apprentice (played by Harry Collett) who understand the languages of the different animals.
This new film seems aimed at children and those who remain young at heart or are just looking for some light entertainment. I attended the film with one of Robert Downey Jr.’s biggest fans who happens to be a friend of mine. She was a little surprised to see him in this film, and the thought crossed my mind that this quirky character seems like a role Johnny Depp might have enjoyed.
However, for a lighthearted movie experience, “Dolittle” and Downey’s performance seemed just fine to me. I did notice my mind wondering or questioning the direction in which the film was going a time or two.
During the film, Dr. Dolittle goes on a quest to find the fruit of a legendary tree that will save the life of the Queen, who has provided the doctor with an estate where he cares for injured creatures and animals with special problems, such as a polar bear (voiced by John Cena) who is always cold and a shy gorilla (voiced by Rami Malek).
Many celebrities voice animal characters in the film. Emma Thompson narrates the film and provides the voice of Poly the parrot. Octavia Spencer lends her voice to a duck named Dab-Dab with Kumail Nanjiani speaking the part of an ostrich named Plimpton.
I found myself wondering who was providing the voice for the dragon in the film and was happy to see in the credits that Francis de la Tour was responsible. Other stars whose voices can be heard in the film include Ralph Fiennes, Craig Robinson, Tom Holland and Selena Gomez.