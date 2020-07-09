Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Downhill,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
When a movie features Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, I believe it is reasonable to think that the two comedy stars might generate more than a few laughs together.
“Downhill,” however, is more of a quirky family drama than a comedy in my opinion. The first clue to what the movie holds in store might be the photo on the cover of the DVD box in which the two stars stare off in opposite directions.
As the movie begins, Billie (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) arrives in Austria for a ski vacation with her husband Pete (Will Ferrell) and two young sons.
Pete is grieving the death of his father about eight months earlier. It is interesting that we don’t get to see the characters during their day-to-day lives.
The movie features some beautiful scenery and the four family members start to enjoy their time on the slopes.
During a controlled avalanche while on an outdoor terrace, however, Billie and her two sons are upset by Pete’s reaction to the event, which sets up more than one awkward moment for the family members.
Pete realizes his family is disappointed with him, but he takes a while to work through the situation.
During this time, Billie is tempted to have an affair with a ski instructor and Pete spends some time with a co-worker who happens to be in Europe.
While I didn’t love or hate “Downhill,” I kept thinking about what a different movie this could have been if the two stars had signed on for a traditional comedy. However, both stars give fine acting performances as they work through their emotions in a story that I found to be depressing.