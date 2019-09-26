Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the “Downton Abbey” movie, which is rated PG and currently playing in theaters.
As a fan of the six TV seasons of “Downton Abbey,” I have written about my appreciation of this program and its well-liked characters many times.
So, while I was excited when I heard there would be a “Downton Abbey” film, I was also worried. My fears included the notion the movie might somehow tamper with all those happy endings, which made the conclusion of the TV series so appealing.
Creator of the “Downton Abbey” TV program Julian Fellowes, who wrote this movie’s screenplay, must have understood that many fans of this program would have similar concerns to mine.
The film looks at a couple of days in the lives of the Crawley family and their servants as the King and Queen of England come for a royal visit. This clever concept allows the film to focus much of its drama around this royal visit. This plotline allows many of those happy endings to go untouched and lets others be improved upon. The scheming by the Downton servants to get to serve the King and Queen in place of the royal servants is farfetched, but provides some humor and drama.
However, some other things do transpire during the film. Daisy (Sophie McShera) decides about her wedding plans to Andrew (Michael C. Fox). Thomas (Rob James-Collier) makes a friend. Edith (Laura Carmichael) finds herself with a little bit of a royal problem while Tom (Allen Leech) and Mary (Michelle Dockery) play vital roles for their country’s history.
It was fun for me and my friends to see these beloved characters on the big screen.
Of course, Maggie Smith returns as the Dowager Countess of Grantham, who has an issue with Lady Maud (Imelda Staunton). Staunton’s character is a cousin who has decided not to make Robert Crawley, the British Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), her heir.
This concern is resolved, but seems ready to lead to another important storyline in a possible future film.