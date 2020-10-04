Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on watching a TV series on DVD.
Recently, here at my home we have been revisiting a TV series that wrapped up a couple of years ago. In its earliest seasons, “Pretty Little Liars” focused on four high school students who are under constant threat from an anonymous tormentor following the apparent death of a classmate.
Those four students are Aria (Lucy Hale), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Hanna (Ashley Benson), who do not lead typical high school lives in “Pretty Little Liars,” which is based on books written by Sara Shepard, who appeared briefly on the TV program.
“Pretty Little Liars” shows us the four teens trying to keep their secrets from becoming public knowledge while at the mercy of an anonymous threatener who often makes them behave a certain way in order to keep from revealing information about them.
In addition to dealing with family issues, romances and high school assignments, these four students find themselves in life-and-death situations. Eventually, they become suspicious of just about everyone in their lives, including classmates, parents and siblings.
While I wasn’t always satisfied with certain explanations given by the show for the way some characters behaved, I came to realize that for me this was a show where the journey itself was more important than the destination at which the series arrives ultimately. In other words, if you enjoy a program, allow yourself to appreciate it without worrying how it might be resolved, which is difficult to do.
Another show that I have come to feel that way about is “The X-Files,” which caught my imagination early on and held my interest over the years. While I have probably seen most of the episodes from this program multiple times, I am not entirely certain that I understood everything that was happening concerning aliens in the bigger picture the series was telling.
When revisiting “The X-Files” on DVD, I have come to realize that I enjoy the episodes that focus on a story that is contained in one episode. In these episodes, Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Mulder (David Duchovny) are usually trying to determine if some unusual creature or entity is causing problems.
Recently, I have found myself watching from time to time the episode titled “Mulder & Scully Meet the Were-Monster” for its humor and the way it highlights the camaraderie between the show’s two stars.