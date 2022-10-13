Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Elvis,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Directed by Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis” shows us the rise to stardom for the record-setting singer and performer.
Austin Butler stars as Elvis Presley and is quite good in the role. It is interesting to see Tom Hanks play the superstar’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.
The movie shows the first time that Parker sees Elvis Presley, who begins traveling with country music star Hank Snow (played by David Wenham). As Presley becomes more and more popular, Parker decides to focus on managing the rising star’s career.
The movie looks at the controversy caused by the moves that Elvis makes on stage as he performs his music and the failed attempt to tone down those movements.
The movie also looks at Elvis Presley’s military service during which time he meets his future wife Priscilla (played by Olivia DeJonge). To me, though, the movie doesn’t quite point out the incredible number of hit songs that Elvis releases before he enters the military.
After his military service, the movie touches on Elvis making movies in Hollywood. Later, the film shows us attempts by Elvis to be in charge of his own career and the years when he performs his Las Vegas concerts.
“Elvis” also shows the title character’s friendship with B.B. King (played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and his closeness to his mother (played by Helen Thomson).
The movie includes several familiar songs; however, the film left me with a sad feeling and a thought about the popularity of the theme that fame and fortune do not always bring happiness.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
