Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the film “Emma.” This PG-rated film whose title includes a period — “Emma.” — is based on the novel by Jane Austen and available on DVD.
It took me a few minutes to settle in when watching the new film version of “Emma.” Once I was able to appreciate the film’s sense of humor, though, I really enjoyed the rest of the movie, which features a fine performance by Anya Taylor-Joy as Emma.
In addition to its quirky charm, the film offers romance as well. The title character sees herself as a matchmaker, but she doesn’t realize how much trouble she can get into by playing around with the love lives of those around her.
Emma shares her lavish home with her eccentric father (Bill Nighy), as her older sister is married and has a home of her own. She has a contentious relationship with Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn), who is a wealthy bachelor neighbor with a grand estate of his own.
It is when trying to arrange the love life of her friend (Mia Goth) that Emma begins to realize that she might not be as good a matchmaker as she first thought. The surprise announcement of the engagement of two acquaintances whom Emma did not even know were dating also catches her off-guard.
While in a bad mood amid a group of friends, Emma insults a harmless-but-talkative neighbor named Miss Bates (played by Miranda Hart, whose British comedy program titled “Miranda” was praised in this column in the past). Mr. Knightley, who seems to spend some time wrestling with his feelings for Emma, calls her out on her rudeness, and she makes amends with Miss Bates.
This movie offers interesting glimpses into jealousy, humility, friendship and romance while maintaining a fun sense of humor throughout.