Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the TV series “Young Sheldon,” which airs on CBS.
As a fan of “The Big Bang Theory,” I still enjoy watching reruns of the show from time to time.
For some reason, though, I did not start watching “Young Sheldon” right away. “Young Sheldon” focuses on the childhood of the character Sheldon Cooper, played on “The Big Bang Theory” by Jim Parsons.
Narrated by Parsons, “Young Sheldon” features several interesting characters and a great cast. Similar to the success of “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” provides great lines and parts for all its major characters.
Since many viewers bring their knowledge of the adult Sheldon with them when watching “Young Sheldon,” Iain Armitage is quite good and believable as the title character.
Raegan Revord is funny as Sheldon’s twin sister, who is easily annoyed by her brother and sometimes finds entertainment in all the family drama. Montana Jordan is amusing as Sheldon’s older brother Georgie, who is often more confident than he should be. Sheldon’s football coach father is played well by Lance Barber.
My favorite character might be Sheldon’s grandmother (played by Annie Potts), whom he calls “Meemaw.” Potts has created a character who is different from the one she played on “Designing Women.” Potts’ character often gets right to the point. While she loves Sheldon, she can be annoyed by him as well.
Interestingly, Zoe Perry, who plays Sheldon’s mom, Mary, is the daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who played Sheldon’s mother quite successfully on “The Big Bang Theory.” Mary is religious and strives to keep everyone on the right track. Sheldon’s high intelligence and accelerated schooling require extra attention from Mary as well.
While Sheldon can often be focused on himself and his studies and hobbies, he has shown concern from time to time for those around him. At the end of the last season, he accompanied his sister when she “ran away” when her heart was broken. He also wants to help encourage his former professor (played with humor by Wallace Shawn) to return to a career in science.
As a fan of “Young Sheldon,” I am looking forward to seeing what happens to the title character and his family and friends in the new season of the series, which began airing at 8 p.m. last Thursday on CBS.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.