Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Defending Jacob,” which is available on DVD.
A teen is accused of killing a classmate, and his parents struggle as friends and members of the community turn on them in “Defending Jacob.”
Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery give strong acting performances as Andy and Laurie Barber, the parents of Jacob (played by Jaeden Martell).
The eight episodes of “Defending Jacob” take viewers through the accusation and, later, Jacob’s trial. Laurie struggles with her own fears that her son could be guilty of the crime, while Andy uses his own legal skills and knowledge to help Jacob’s lawyer plan a defense. Cherry Jones gives a memorable performance as Jacob’s lawyer, while J.K. Simmons and Betty Gabriel have important roles as well.
Some of Jacob’s posts on social media make the situation even worse. He claims that he doesn’t understand why others would be so upset about his posts, but as a viewer you wonder if he could really be that naive. Martell is good in the role as he struggles with thoughts that people believe he is guilty.
“Defending Jacob” really held my attention and had me looking forward to seeing what would happen next.
Having binge-watched the eight episodes in one weekend, I thought the first seven installments presented an intense family drama. The eighth episode seemed to go for bigger drama. As I realized “Defending Jacob” was going to end without answering all the questions I had, I found myself starting to lose a bit of interest toward the conclusion. Having said that, however, I wasn’t disappointed I watched the series. It was impressive to see Dockery create such a believable character as well.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
