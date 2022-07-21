Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Firestarter,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Most movie fans probably have a basic idea what the premise of Stephen King’s novel “Firestarter” is from the title alone even if they have not read the book or seen the R-rated movie featuring Drew Barrymore.
A new film version of “Firestarter” stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie, a young girl who has the ability to make things burn by willing it to happen. Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon star as Charlie’s parents, who have special powers of their own thanks to participation in an experiment when they were in college. It appears that they have passed their abilities on to their daughter, who is being sought out by the organization that conducted the original experiments.
Charlie’s parents have been in hiding for years to keep their daughter safe after the organization tried to abduct Charlie as a baby. Viewers learn from the scientist who conducted the experiments that Charlie will someday have such enormous power that she could destroy the world.
Charlie is struggling to control her power, especially when she is angry or upset, which happens when she is bullied at school. Her parents disagree on whether to teach her how to use her power or to try to encourage her to suppress and ignore it.
Meanwhile, the organization dispatches a man with his own special powers named Rainbird (Michael Greyeyes) to find Charlie. Of course, a confrontation between the organization and young Charlie is inevitable and arrives in the final third of the film. Parents should note the R rating for this new version of “Firestarter” since there are violent scenes and upsetting images.
I enjoyed the first two thirds of this new version of “Firestarter” the most as the movie shows the care and concern as the family members struggle to deal with such an unusual situation.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
