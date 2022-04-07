Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Belfast,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
The film “Belfast,” an Oscar nominee for Best Picture, has many dramatic and meaningful moments as it focuses on the life of a young boy named Buddy (Jude Hill) and his family members in the capital city of Northern Ireland.
Shown mostly in black and white, the film begins jarringly in 1969 as a group terrorizes the Catholic families who live on Buddy’s street in Belfast. Buddy’s family is Protestant and gets along well with their Catholic neighbors, yet Buddy’s father (Jamie Dornan) is shown being pressured to either join those who are causing problems or contribute monetarily.
Meanwhile, Buddy’s father is working in England and is away from his family for weeks at a time. There is an opportunity for the family to move to England and be in a better financial situation, yet Buddy’s mother (Caitríona Balfe) struggles with the thought of leaving her home. There are also concerns that Buddy, his father and his older brother (played by Lewis McAskie) could be in danger if the family stays.
Buddy is also close to his paternal grandparents, who live nearby in the city. Judi Dench plays Buddy’s grandmother and his grandfather (Ciarán Hinds) is in ill health. Buddy’s father wrestles with the thought of moving away from his parents. I believe many West Virginians can understand the struggles of younger family members moving away for economic opportunities.
In addition to the serious scenes in “Belfast,” there are some humorous ones as well, including the family’s reaction while watching a movie at the theater together. Dench has some moving scenes in the film and earned an Oscar nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance. As the grandfather, Hinds was nominated for an Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role.
Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed “Belfast” and won an Academy Award for Original Screenplay for the film on March 27.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
