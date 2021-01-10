Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the first four seasons of “Father Brown,” which are available on DVD.
As a mystery fan, I have enjoyed watching “Father Brown” on PBS for several years. “Father Brown” stars Mark Williams, who played Ron Weasley’s father in the “Harry Potter” films. In “Father Brown” Williams plays a priest during the 1950s in the English village of Kembleford who helps the local authorities solve crimes.
I’ve noticed that both of the PBS stations that I watch are showing episodes of “Father Brown” from Seasons 5 through 8. I thought it would be fun to go back and watch the first four seasons again during the holiday break.
It turns out that Seasons 2 through 4 feature the cast that I enjoyed watching the most, with Williams as Father Brown, Sorcha Cusack as church secretary Mrs. McCarthy, Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia and Alex Price as Sid, who is Lady Felicia’s chauffeur.
I felt it was toward the end of Season 3 that “Father Brown” ready hit its stride and the cast had established the camaraderie I came to appreciate. Mrs. McCarthy and Lady Felicia seem to enjoy sharing verbal jabs but really like each other. Sid is a happy-go-lucky guy who cares about Lady Felicia, Father Brown and Mrs. McCarthy. In other words, the four characters are like a family.
In Season 3, Sid gets one of his most memorable moments when he goes undercover as a young man studying to enter the priesthood. The episode shows Sid sneaking back into the religious school early one morning following a one-night stand.
While there are moments of humor in “Father Brown” episodes, the mystery element always takes the spotlight while the program delivers several interesting scenarios and settings. There is also a recurring theme involving a jewel thief known as Flambeau (John Light), who matches his mental powers against Father Brown from time to time.
I have enjoyed the more recent seasons of “Father Brown,” which feature the character Bunty (Emer Kenny), who is Lady Felicia’s niece. However, I miss the regular appearances of Lady Felicia and Sid, who only show up from time to time in later seasons. Watching those first four seasons again on DVD reminded me of the cast camaraderie that attracted me to the show in the first place.