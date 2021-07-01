Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Father” and “The Marksman.” Both films are rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Two talented actors star in two completely different types of films in this week’s column. Viewers might want to watch “The Father” to admire the acting performance of Anthony Hopkins. While movie fans could also enjoy Liam Neeson’s performance in “The Marksman,” an action film in which viewers will want to see Neeson’s character succeed.
Hopkins goes through a wide range of emotions as a man struggling with dementia in “The Father.” Hopkins’ acting in this role earned him a second Academy Award. His first Oscar was for playing Hannibal Lecter in 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs.”
Olivia Colman, who won an Oscar for “The Favourite,” plays the daughter of Hopkins’ character. She is quite good in her role in this film for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.
“The Father” was directed by Florian Zeller. I cannot help but think that one of the director’s goals was to show the confusion that someone with dementia can experience. The movie is presented mostly from the perspective of Hopkins’ character. Eventually, the viewer will understand generally what is happening in the film even though I did find myself with some unanswered questions.
Meanwhile, Liam Neeson stars in “The Marksman” as a widowed rancher who promises a dying woman that he will help a young boy find his family members in Chicago.
I thought “The Marksman” was compelling as Neeson’s character is pursued by men who seek to kill him and the young boy.
The ending of “The Marksman” left me wondering if one of two things has happened. I suppose either ending could be considered correct. However, I would have appreciated a clearer ending.