Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Fatima,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
The movie “Fatima” tells the story of Lucia (Stephanie Gil) and her cousins Jacinta (Alejandra Howard) and Francisco (Jorge Lamelas), who believe the Virgin Mary is appearing to them in Portugal in 1917.
“Fatima,” which tells viewers as it begins that it is “inspired by historical events and the memories of Sister Lucia,” is an interesting and well-acted movie. “Fatima” shows how difficult it was for the three children, whom many believed were not telling the truth, including, at first, Lucia’s very religious mother.
However, many others did believe them and began making pilgrimages to Fatima overtaking the land of Lucia’s father.
“Fatima” goes back and forth in time as it shows viewers as Professor Nichols (Harvey Keitel) interviews the adult Sister Lucia (Sonia Braga) in 1989. Sister Lucia is polite with the professor as she explains she does not always agree with him. Sister Lucia says that the Virgin Mary appeared to her and her cousins so they could tell others she wanted people to pray the rosary to bring about peace and the end of World War I. During the film, the three young children are shown some disturbing visions of hell and of war and destruction.
The movie ends after what is known as “The Miracle of the Sun” on Oct. 13, 1917. The children have asked the Virgin Mary for a way to prove she is really appearing to them so others will believe. At first, the sun seems to delight the crowd of tens of thousands of people who are present. Then, the sun appears to be about to crash to Earth before everything returns to normal.
With text, the movie then tells us about the two youngest children who died very young and have been declared saints and that the sainthood process has begun for Sister Lucia, who died at the age of 97.
The movie offers a quote from Albert Einstein that has stuck with me for many days after seeing the film. To paraphrase the quote, Einstein said people have the choice to see miracles in everything in life or in nothing at all.