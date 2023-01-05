Movies & More columnist John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the 2022 loss of two singers whose music has played a big role in his life.
In 2022, two singers, whose music comforted me at different times in my life, passed away. Those singers were Irene Cara and Loretta Lynn.
I played Cara’s “What a Feelin’ ” album, which was purchased on cassette tape, many, many times during my high school days. In fact, during my senior year, my classmates and I listed our favorite singer or musical group in our yearbook and I chose Irene Cara. Her music appealed to me and I am pretty sure that I memorized all the words to that album.
For her music, Cara is probably best known for “Flashdance … What a Feeling” from the hit movie “Flashdance” and for the song “Fame” from the movie of the same name.
Along with Giorgio Moroder and Keith Forsey, Cara won an Academy Award for writing the song “Flashdance … What a Feeling” and I remember watching the ceremony on TV and cheering for her.
I can recall listening to Loretta Lynn with my grandmother and seeing the country star on TV’s “Hee Haw” when I was a child. I learned about her life in the movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which won an Academy Award for Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of Lynn.
However, I really became familiar with Lynn’s music as an adult after moving to New England for a couple of years and becoming more than a little homesick.
I purchased a boxed collection of her songs and it helped me cope with that feeling of homesickness.
After returning to West Virginia, my mother and I were able to see Lynn perform at the Paramount in Ashland, and we enjoyed the concert.
However, it was the passing of Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac in 2022 that helped me realize that I have not fully processed that Cara and Lynn are gone.
It was while watching a TV report on McVie that I realized how much her music had meant to me throughout the years. As a tear came to my eye, I understood that I had not allowed myself to mourn both Cara and Lynn.
Knowing that I can still listen to their music is a comfort, but I am also worried that it will force me to face what has happened.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
