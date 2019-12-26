Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on holiday entertainment options.
When talking about holiday plans with a co-worker recently, I mentioned it is a tradition at my house on Christmas Day to watch Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” (1978), which stars Peter Ustinov as detective Hercule Poirot.
My co-worker asked me how this tradition got started, and I had to think about it. I guess the answer is that I received the film as a gift one Christmas and wanted to see it right away and watched it on the holiday. Then, we just started watching it each year.
Featuring an especially clever plot by Christie, “Death on the Nile” is a great movie with an amazing cast, which includes Mia Farrow, Bette Davis, David Niven and Maggie Smith.
Speaking of Maggie Smith, fans of “Downton Abbey” will want to know that the recent movie is now available on DVD and ready to be added to DVD collections of the six seasons of the popular TV show. I believe that I have written before in this column that watching episodes of “Downton Abbey” is a little bit like visiting with old friends. The characters are so well developed that you want to see good things happen in their lives.
Another holiday tradition at our house is to watch “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” on DVD on Christmas Eve before or after we open our gifts. We also like to check in on a TV broadcast of “A Christmas Story,” which we enjoyed many years ago on a holiday when things weren’t exactly going as planned in real life. It was that year when the highlight of our holiday feast was a frozen pizza purchased at a gas station.
Meanwhile, I also try to watch “A Christmas Carol” starring George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge each holiday season. I mentioned this to my co-worker, who agreed on this tradition and the choice of the George C. Scott version as well.
I wanted to take this opportunity to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.