2022 PaleyFest - "Cobra Kai"
Ralph Macchio, left, and William Zabka, cast members in the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” pose together at a screening of the show during PaleyFest on April 8 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello | The Associated Press

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on season four of “Cobra Kai,” which is available on DVD.

Season four of the “Cobra Kai” Netflix program looks at whether longtime rivals and occasional friends Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) can work together to train their karate students.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

