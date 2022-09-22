Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on season four of “Cobra Kai,” which is available on DVD.
Season four of the “Cobra Kai” Netflix program looks at whether longtime rivals and occasional friends Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) can work together to train their karate students.
Daniel and Johnny have teamed up and made a bet with Cobra Kai leader John Kreese (Martin Kove) about closing their dojo, or school, if they do not win the annual karate competition. Kreese recruits Terry (Thomas Ian Griffith) to help him train his students at Cobra Kai.
Meanwhile, some of the teen characters from the series struggle with combining the two different teaching techniques of Daniel and Johnny.
Also, Daniel’s son is involved in bullying another student at his school. Bullying is a theme that can be seen to continue to run throughout the ten episodes in Season Four. Parents will have to decide if their own children are old enough to watch the inappropriate actions of some of the teen and adult characters in “Cobra Kai,” in addition to violence and strong language.
The characters in this series have become more and more complicated as the show has continued. Some of the characters whom you want to see succeed continue to make bad choices that interfere in their own personal growth.
I found the fourth season of “Cobra Kai” entertaining enough to watch in one weekend, with the episodes leading up to the important competition in the final two installments. I was curious to see which students would do well in the competition and which group would win the tournament and the bet about closing.
Brief flashbacks to scenes from “The Karate Kid” films continue to add well to the telling of the stories in “Cobra Kai,” in my opinion. Of course, this fourth season ends with storylines ready to continue into the next season.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
