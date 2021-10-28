Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Free Guy,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
“Free Guy” is a movie with humor, lots of special effects, some creativity and even a love story.
The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a background character in a video game titled “Free City.” Guy gets up every morning and stops to buy a cup of coffee on his way to work at the bank, where his best friend is a security guard (played by Lil Rel Howery). Since Guy is a character in a violent video game, his bank is often robbed at gunpoint.
Apparently, Guy is starting to develop artificial intelligence thanks to a computer program created by Millie and Keys, two characters in the real world played by Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve” and Joe Keery of “Stranger Things.”
Millie and Keys believe that their computer program was used in the “Free City” game and that Guy’s development of artificial intelligence proves that the idea behind their software could be successful.
While I found the concept of background characters in a video game deciding to expand their horizons a creative one, I think it is difficult to care as much about video game characters who can die again and again and get to start over anew the next day. However, “Free Guy” comes up with a way to make the danger to the video game characters more real as the movie goes along. In the film, Guy attracts plenty of attention as he evolves.
Obviously, “Free Guy” will appeal more to people familiar with today’s videogames and the terminology involved in that industry. The movie has some interesting cameo appearances as well, including one by the late Alex Trebek.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
