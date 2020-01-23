Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Disney’s “Frozen II,” which is rated PG and has been playing in theaters since Nov. 22.
Sisters Elsa and Anna are back with Olaf the snowman, Kristoff and Sven the reindeer for more adventures mixed with magic in Disney’s “Frozen II.”
Despite not being nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film earlier this month, “Frozen II” features some very good animation. Also, it did earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for “Into the Unknown.” Fans of Disney’s “Frozen” will remember “Let It Go” won the Oscar for Best Original Song.
In “Frozen II” viewers see the parents of Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) in a flashback sequence in which their father tells them about an enchanted forest and their mother sings a lullaby whose words become very important as the film moves along. Later, we learn the parents of Elsa and Anna met in a very dramatic way.
In order to save their kingdom and the people who depend on them, Elsa and Anna and the others travel to the enchanted forest to find out what happened there many years ago causing the forest to become blocked off to the rest of the world.
“Frozen II” emphasizes the sisterly bond between Anna and Elsa in addition to the importance of family and true friends. Running throughout the film are continued bumbled attempts by Kristoff to propose to Anna.
Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) provides some comic relief but also contributes some interesting thoughts and comments. Others who lend their voices to characters in the film include Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Alfred Molina and Evan Rachel Wood.
With lots of magic and adventure, “Frozen II” reminded me of how engaging and entertaining Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven can be.