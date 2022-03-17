Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Growing up in the 1970s before the internet and with no access to a comic book store, my knowledge of superheroes was pretty much limited to the ones I could watch on Saturday morning TV.
So, imagine how interesting it was when after a few years the Saturday morning show added in several more superheroes and villains. Of course, that was decades ago. I am sure lots of other characters have been created of which I know very little. One of the reasons I am sure of this is that I knew next to nothing about the title characters in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals.”
Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” offers plenty of action and adventure. Knowing that I am not the target audience for this movie, the film did a fine job of explaining that the title characters have been sent to Earth hundreds of years ago to protect people from entities called Deviants, who want to devour them. When it appears that all of these creatures have been destroyed, the title characters really don’t have that much to do.
Of course, during the movie, some of the creatures reappear and the title characters have more work to do. However, an intriguing premise in the film is that some of the characters come to believe that they have been misled in their mission causing them to question everything they have done on Earth.
Even without knowing much about these characters, I came to appreciate the various relationships created among themselves, including the respect they have for their leader, Ajak (Salma Hayek). Those relationships include the caring and protective feelings that Gilgamesh (Don Lee) has for Thena (Angelina Jolie); and the love story between Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden). Of course, the story of Sprite (Lia McHugh) staying youthful for hundreds of years is interesting as well.
So, I found Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” an entertaining film, leaving me wondering how this story will continue.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
