Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
When I attended and enjoyed the original “Ghostbusters” in the theater all those years ago, I could never have imagined how popular the film would continue to be decades later. Obviously, lots of people love the original film.
Thanks to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the film franchise seems poised to continue into the future.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Carrie Coon as Callie, the daughter of Egon Spengler, the character played by Harold Ramis in the original film. Callie is not doing well financially. When her estranged father dies, she packs up her son, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and her daughter, Phoebe (McKenna Grace), and heads to her father’s farmhouse in Oklahoma in hopes of inheriting a little bit of money to help her raise her family on her own.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” begins with a creepy sequence before the viewer is introduced to Callie and her kids. Once they move into the farmhouse, Phoebe and Trevor start to stumble upon their grandfather’s background as a ghostbuster as they discover some of his inventions on the property. The kids get in some legal trouble in the film, which gives parents a chance to talk about real-life consequences of inappropriate actions.
Phoebe, who is especially bright when it comes to science, is attending summer school where Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) is her teacher and Podcast (Logan Kim) becomes her good friend. By opening a ghost trap found on the farm, Mr. Grooberson, Phoebe and Podcast speed up an incredibly dangerous situation going on in an abandoned mine nearby.
Thanks to the talented cast, the viewer cares about the characters as well. This film also features appearances by stars of the original film, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts. Sigourney Weaver appears during the credits in a scene with Murray.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” uses humor, action and lots of special effects to tell its story. It also includes an effective focus on the importance of love of family throughout the film.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
