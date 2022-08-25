The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NY Special Screening of "The Gilded Age"

Actors Carrie Coon, from left, Morgan Spector and Christine Baranski, creator and Executive Producer Julian Fellowes, and actors Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson and Cynthia Nixon attend a special screening of "The Gilded Age" at The Whitby Hotel on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York.  

 Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the first season of the HBO TV series titled “The Gilded Age,” which is available on DVD.

“The Gilded Age,” written by Julian Fellowes, gives viewers a look into the fascinating world of wealthy New Yorkers and their servants in the late 19th century.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you