Actors Carrie Coon, from left, Morgan Spector and Christine Baranski, creator and Executive Producer Julian Fellowes, and actors Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson and Cynthia Nixon attend a special screening of "The Gilded Age" at The Whitby Hotel on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York.
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the first season of the HBO TV series titled “The Gilded Age,” which is available on DVD.
“The Gilded Age,” written by Julian Fellowes, gives viewers a look into the fascinating world of wealthy New Yorkers and their servants in the late 19th century.
The nine-episode first season introduces us to Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), whose father has died and left her without money or a home. Marian is befriended by a young journalist (Denée Benton) after losing her train ticket on the way to live with her father’s sisters, Agnes and Ada (Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon), in New York City.
A widow and mother of one son, Agnes is a stickler for the rules of society. She is adamantly against getting to know the Russell family members, who have built an impressive home directly across the street, because they have become rich in a single generation.
The first season shows us the struggles of Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) to break into New York society so that she and her husband, George (Morgan Spector), and their two children will be accepted. Bertha is relentlessly devoted to her goal, sometimes to the exasperation of her loved ones.
As the season goes along, we get to know more about the people who work in both households as well, including a Russell family servant played by former Huntington resident Michael Cerveris.
“The Gilded Age” features opulent sets and costumes and showcases several interesting characters to hold the attention of viewers. One small quibble with the first season is that Marian seems to change from naïve to sophisticated very quickly and stands up to Agnes even though she is completely beholden to her.
While Baranski gets to deliver a lot of good lines, it is also interesting to see Nixon play a very different character from the one she is well known for on another series set in New York — “Sex and the City.”
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
