Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts about reasons to be grateful for the movies.
Happy Thanksgiving! Best wishes for a happy and safe holiday for you and your family.
I am grateful for many things in my life, including the movies.
I remember wanting to go to the movies when I was young, but it was not always convenient for my parents, who both worked, to drive me 30 minutes to the nearest movie theater. I did get to go to some movies as a child. In addition to nature films showcasing beautiful animals in their natural environments, “Walking Tall” and “Jaws” were among the first movies that I remember seeing in theaters. Despite being frightened by those two films as a child, I was still eager to go to more movies.
From time to time, a movie theater closer to my parents’ home would be open and I remember begging to see a film called “Arnold,” which starred Stella Stevens. I also saw the 1976 version of “King Kong,” starring Jessica Lange, and the movie “Orca.”
As I got a little bit older, I remember my aunt taking me and a group of other children to see “The Empire Strikes Back,” and we had a lot of fun. A few years later, my aunt would take me and my cousin to the Keith-Albee in Huntington to see “Return of the Jedi” on a big screen in a beautiful theater.
Once I came to Huntington to attend Marshall University, I spent a lot of my free time attending films at the three downtown movie theaters that existed then. It was amazing to me to be able to choose from multiple movies and three different theaters. I am pretty sure that at one point I had seen every movie that was playing in downtown Huntington — or at least that is the way I remember it.
What is it about movies that I find so appealing? Well, for a couple of hours you can set your troubles aside and go on an adventure taking place in front of you on the big screen in a theater or on the TV screen in your living room. In addition to forgetting about our worries for a while, the movies might even help us learn about ourselves. Also, think about the places we have seen on the movie screen that we will never get to visit in real life.
Movies can make us laugh, cry, root for or against the characters on the screen — in other words, feel something.
So, on this Thanksgiving, among many other things, I am grateful for the movies and everything they have taught me and the emotions they have inspired over the years.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
