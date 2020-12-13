Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on holiday programs.
At my home we like to watch “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” animated special on DVD before we open our holiday gifts.
During the holiday season, we try to view “A Christmas Carol” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well. We also tune in to the marathon showing of “A Christmas Story” on TV from time to time to watch some of our favorite scenes from that holiday classic.
These are some of the holiday specials I like to watch. However, some of your favorite sitcoms often offer special Christmas episodes as well. One of my favorites is a holiday episode of “The Golden Girls.”
In this episode, the four main characters — Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and Sophia (Estelle Getty) — exchange gifts the day before they plan to travel together to the airport to visit their respective families.
On the way to the airport, Dorothy and Blanche stop by Rose’s job to pick her up. A man dressed as Santa pulls out a gun and tries to get them to celebrate the holiday with him. After getting tired of waiting in the car, Sophia storms in and disarms the man. Sophia is surprised Dorothy didn’t know the man was holding them hostage with a toy gun.
Once the four women reach the airport, say goodbye to one another and head to their different departure gates, all flights are canceled because of weather conditions. On the way home from the airport, the four find themselves in a diner. They feel sorry for themselves since they won’t be able to visit their families for the holidays. The man waiting on them tells them he thought they were all related, and the four of them begin to feel better.
The episode then ends on a funny note as Rose selects a non-holiday song from the diner’s jukebox.