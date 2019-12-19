Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Goldfinch,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
It took me about 50 or 60 pages to become engrossed in the book “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt. After I made it through the book’s beginning section, I realized I was reading a very special novel, which would go on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
As I read the book, I thought a few times about who would star in a film version. Ansel Elgort plays Theo Decker as an adult, with Oakes Fegley portraying the young Theo.
After Theo’s mother is killed in an explosion at a museum, he takes a famous painting titled “The Goldfinch” away from the scene.
Theo goes to live with the Barbours, who are part of New York society. Nicole Kidman plays Mrs. Barbour, and she is good to Theo, who is friends with the young Andy Barbour (Ryan Foust). There are three other children in the family as well.
Just when Theo thinks he is about to be welcomed into the Barbour family, his father (played by Luke Wilson) shows up and takes him to Nevada, where they live in a lonely housing development in the desert.
Theo meets Boris (Finn Wolfhard) at school, and they become good friends. They also get involved in drinking and drugs. (“The Goldfinch” is rated R for “drug use and language,” according to the DVD box.)
“The Goldfinch” moves around in time to reveal parts of Theo’s life, and I think I would have preferred that it tell the story in a little bit more straightforward fashion.
Of course, the movie is a little long, but so is the book and there is a lot of ground to cover, including Theo’s time in an antiques shop with Hobie (Jeffrey Wright).
There are sad and somber moments in “The Goldfinch,” but there are also scenes of human connection and friendship as well. I enjoyed the way that the movie reminded me of the book. It was interesting to me what I remembered right away of what I had read years ago and what came back to me as I watched.