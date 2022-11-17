Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is an entertaining film with the right amount of nostalgia for fans of the original movie, exciting action sequences and the addition of new and interesting characters.
Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer have a nice scene together as their original “Top Gun” characters — Maverick and Iceman — in this new film. It seems that Cruise’s character has remained a captain, probably because that is what he wants, while Kilmer’s character is now an admiral, who gets an important assignment for Maverick.
Miles Teller plays Rooster, the son of Goose, who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original film.
In this new film, Maverick is given the task of training a group of pilots to destroy a facility before it can begin to enrich uranium. The mission is extremely dangerous and must be executed precisely in order to destroy the facility and for everyone involved to come back alive.
Teller is good in his role, which provides him with a lot of serious scenes. There seems to be just the right amount of camaraderie and competitiveness among Rooster and the others hoping to be chosen to take part in the mission. Also good in their roles are Glen Powell as Hangman, Monica Barbaro as Phoenix and Lewis Pullman as Bob.
The training is complicated because Rooster resents Maverick for throwing a roadblock in the way of his military career in the past. Rooster doesn’t know that Maverick was acting at the request of Rooster’s now-deceased mother.
“Top Gun: Maverick” also manages to include a romance between Maverick and Penny (Jennifer Connelly), who have a past. Penny also has a young daughter, who is protective of her mother.
Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Charles Parnell are also part of the solid cast in this engaging film that makes me want to go back and watch the original “Top Gun” again.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.