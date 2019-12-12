Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which is rated PG and currently playing in theaters.
Thanks to “Forrest Gump,” “Philadelphia” and “Saving Private Ryan,” movie fans know Tom Hanks already has an impressive acting resumé, yet he has added another important performance with his work in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Hanks seems to have perfected the voice and mannerisms of Fred Rogers — at least the Mr. Rogers most of us know from the popular children’s TV program.
Matthew Rhys plays Lloyd Vogel, a magazine writer known for his investigative work, who is asked to write a short profile of Mr. Rogers. After meeting Mr. Rogers, Lloyd wants to make sure that the TV personality is really as kind and sincere as he seems.
When Mr. Rogers starts asking Lloyd personal questions, he doesn’t like being on the other side of an interview. Mr. Rogers can tell that something is wrong in Lloyd’s life, and he is correct. Lloyd is estranged from his father (played by Chris Cooper), who wants to reconcile with his son. The estrangement is impacting Lloyd’s marriage to Andrea (Susan Kelechi Watson). Lloyd and Andrea are the parents of an infant son.
This film, which tells us it is “inspired by a true story,” focuses on family relationships and forgiveness, with the thought that people really can change their lives and improve their relationships.
There is a powerful scene in the film involving Mr. Rogers asking Lloyd to take time to realize who helped him become the person he is. I thought of many of my own loved ones during that moment, and this scene felt as though it were meant to be interactive.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” shows us a Mr. Rogers being kind while being on his TV program but who also worked very hard in his private life to pray for others and to try to help them. This movie could give some viewers hope they can figure out how to improve their own lives and help others to do so as well.