Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Uncharted,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. The movie is “based on the Playstation Video Game by Naughty Dog,” according to the film’s credits.
“Uncharted” stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg who go on a modern-day treasure hunt to find a legendary fortune in gold despite not really trusting each other very much.
Whom to place your trust in is a theme in “Uncharted,” which features lots of action and adventure. In fact, the movie starts with Holland’s character Nathan Drake outside an airplane in flight entangled in some cargo that has been ejected. Then, the movie goes back in time to explain how the character came to be in such a perilous situation.
Believing himself to be a descendant of explorer Francis Drake, Holland’s character is an orphan whose older brother tells him about the legend of a large amount of missing gold discovered by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Nathan’s brother has been sending postcards to him from his travels that will play an important role in the search.
Early in the film, Victor Sullivan (Wahlberg) approaches Drake about teaming up to steal an artifact about to go up for auction that is one of two “keys” needed to discover the gold.
Meanwhile, Antonio Banderas plays Santiago Moncada who feels his family is entitled to the gold and is also searching for it. Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle also play characters caught up in the treasure hunt.
“Uncharted,” which really surprised me in one scene, is an entertaining film with memorable moments of action. Holland and Wahlberg’s personalities and acting talents add to the success of the film. Two scenes in the credits of “Uncharted” seem to suggest that film fans can expect a follow-up installment.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
