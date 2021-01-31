The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Honest Thief,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD

Liam Neeson’s character seeks revenge on two authority figures who have wronged him in the action film “Honest Thief.”

Neeson’s character Tom has put together more than $9 million from robbing multiple banks while the institutions are closed and no one is around. When looking for a storage unit to hide the money, Tom becomes interested in Annie (Kate Walsh), who rents out the storage units while studying for a degree. Tom and Annie fall in love and begin looking for a home together.

However, Tom knows he can’t truly commit to Annie until he confesses to the authorities about the bank robberies. So, without telling Annie, he decides to turn himself in and return the money in hopes of being able to serve his time and then spend the rest of his life with Annie.

When Tom calls federal authorities, they don’t believe he is telling the truth, because multiple people have confessed to the same crimes. Two agents (played by Robert Patrick and Jeffrey Donovan) speak to Tom on the telephone. Two other agents (Anthony Ramos and Jai Courtney) are sent to interview Tom.

“Honest Thief” is an entertaining action film if you don’t question the storyline too much.

The love story between Tom and Annie is touching and adds another layer to the film. When Annie becomes involved as a witness as Tom is being framed, she finds herself in danger. Tom tries to help protect her while he works to prove to authorities what has really happened.

“Honest Thief” delivers an action film that works out about the way the viewer might expect, with a little bit of romance thrown in as well.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.