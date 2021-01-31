Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Honest Thief,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD
Liam Neeson’s character seeks revenge on two authority figures who have wronged him in the action film “Honest Thief.”
Neeson’s character Tom has put together more than $9 million from robbing multiple banks while the institutions are closed and no one is around. When looking for a storage unit to hide the money, Tom becomes interested in Annie (Kate Walsh), who rents out the storage units while studying for a degree. Tom and Annie fall in love and begin looking for a home together.
However, Tom knows he can’t truly commit to Annie until he confesses to the authorities about the bank robberies. So, without telling Annie, he decides to turn himself in and return the money in hopes of being able to serve his time and then spend the rest of his life with Annie.
When Tom calls federal authorities, they don’t believe he is telling the truth, because multiple people have confessed to the same crimes. Two agents (played by Robert Patrick and Jeffrey Donovan) speak to Tom on the telephone. Two other agents (Anthony Ramos and Jai Courtney) are sent to interview Tom.
“Honest Thief” is an entertaining action film if you don’t question the storyline too much.
The love story between Tom and Annie is touching and adds another layer to the film. When Annie becomes involved as a witness as Tom is being framed, she finds herself in danger. Tom tries to help protect her while he works to prove to authorities what has really happened.
“Honest Thief” delivers an action film that works out about the way the viewer might expect, with a little bit of romance thrown in as well.