Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “House of Gucci,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Lady Gaga gets dramatic in “House of Gucci,” which also stars Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.
In “House of Gucci,” which the DVD box tells us is “inspired by the true story,” Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) meets Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) at a party. Later, she arranges to meet him a second time, and the two begin to date. I felt their romance at the beginning of the film was charming as Patrizia seemed to make Maurizio happy.
However, Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo (Irons), tries to encourage his son not to marry Patrizia, and cuts him off financially when he does. Rodolfo is business partners with his brother, Aldo (Pacino), whose son is Paolo (played by Leto).
Thanks to Aldo, Maurizio and Patrizia travel to New York from Italy. They become involved in the Gucci business empire, but Aldo makes it clear they are there because of him. After the birth of their daughter, the couple are briefly reunited with Rodolfo.
Although there are some quirky moments, the film reminded me of prime-time soap operas such as “Dallas” and “Falcon Crest” as family members vie for control of a business empire.
While I felt some of the motivations of the characters were often suggested or hinted at instead of fully revealed, I was able to stay interested in the movie until its conclusion. The film’s ending felt abrupt to me despite its length and left me wondering what the point of the entire movie was. Was the lesson of the film really that fame and fortune can create more problems than it solves for some people?
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
