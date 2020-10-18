Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “I Still Believe,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
A young man named Jeremy Camp (KJ Apa of TV’s “Riverdale”) leaves his family home in Indiana in 1999 to begin college in California.
As he prepares to board the bus for California, Jeremy’s parents (played by Gary Sinise and Shania Twain) present him with a new guitar. Once in California, it doesn’t take long for Jeremy to introduce himself to Christian musician Jean-Luc (portrayed by Nathan Dean). It is while helping tune guitars during one of Jean-Luc’s concerts that Jeremy notices Melissa (played by Britt Robertson) in the audience.
After the concert, Jeremy introduces himself to Melissa. He and Melissa continue to run into each other on campus, and Jeremy makes it clear that he is interested in dating Melissa, who invites him to a get-together at the beach where Jean-Luc is also present.
Melissa explains to Jeremy that she doesn’t want to hurt Jean-Luc’s feelings. However, Melissa and Jeremy start dating in secret, but Jean-Luc, who is trying to help Jeremy launch his musical career, finds out eventually.
During a Christmas break while Jeremy is visiting his parents, he receives a call from Jean-Luc who lets him know that Melissa is hospitalized and very ill. Jeremy returns to California and he commits to a relationship with Melissa and the film then focuses on their love story during a difficult time.
I think the acting in “I Still Believe” is good and the film focuses on the religious beliefs of its characters as they pray for a miracle recovery for Melissa.
As the movie begins, viewers are told the film is “based on a true story,” and “I Still Believe” wraps up with footage of successful musician Jeremy Camp and his family members.