Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “In the Heights,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
I remember listening to my grandmother’s country records when I was a child and being introduced to artists such as Johnny Cash, Jeannie C. Riley and Hank Williams. At my other grandmother’s house, my mother’s younger sisters played pop music and, later, even some disco.
I doubt that it is a coincidence that today I appreciate all kinds of music. I realize some people don’t like musicals, because it seems awkward for people to start singing and dancing all of a sudden. I think that for musicals you suspend disbelief about spontaneous singing and dancing the same way you might accept the abilities of humans to travel the galaxy in science-fiction films.
Through both music and dance, “In the Heights” tells the stories of a number of characters of different generations in New York’s Washington Heights. The focus of the film’s story is people working hard to pursue their dreams or to help others accomplish their goals. The message that I took from “In the Heights” is that dreams are good, but that we need to appreciate the loved ones in our lives now. While dreams and goals work toward the future, the present day is where we can appreciate the people and places we love.
The entertaining “In the Heights” features a number of appealing characters. The cast is led by Anthony Ramos, who is charming as the narrator and the main character, Usnavi, who has trouble asking the woman he loves out on a date. There is a nice role for Jimmy Smits as a proud father and a small role for Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music and lyrics for the play on which the movie is based.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
