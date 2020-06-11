Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Invisible Man,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
“The Invisible Man” begins with a suspenseful sequence as Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) flees the home she shares with Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).
With the help of her sister Emily (Harriet Dyer), Cecilia escapes from Adrian, a wealthy optics expert, but not before he smashes the passenger-side window of her sister’s car trying to prevent her from leaving.
A short time later while living with James (Aldis Hodge), a friend and police officer, and his daughter Sydney (Storm Reid), Cecilia is told that Adrian has passed away.
She is to inherit a fortune from Adrian’s estate, according to his wishes, which are conveyed to her by Adrian’s brother Tom (Michael Dorman).
Making good use of her inheritance, Cecilia plans to set up a college fund for Sydney. Before long, though, Cecilia comes to believe that Adrian is not dead and has used his knowledge of optics to create a way to spy on her without being seen.
Moss puts in a fine acting performance in “The Invisible Man” as her character is faced with many emotional moments as she faces the horror that no one will believe her story. Cecilia looks more and more unbalanced to those around her as her invisible tormentor makes life for her and others unbearable and eventually quite dangerous.
There are at least two violent attacks viewers may or may not see coming in this film in addition to a few other surprises. My biggest complaint about “The Invisible Man” is that it runs a little too long. Also, the movie slows down after its beginning before picking back up again.