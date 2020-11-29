Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Season One of “Star Trek: Picard,” which is available on DVD.
There are many intriguing characters in Season One of “Star Trek: Picard.” Returning to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart leads a strong cast in 10 well-written episodes.
The storylines are complex and multilayered in “Star Trek: Picard,” with Romulans determined to destroy synthetic beings they believe will bring about the destruction of other forms of life.
Picard puts together a crew to go in search of a synthetic life form named Soji (Isa Briones) with a connection to Data (Brent Spiner) from “Star Trek: Next Generation.” The crew features strong acting performances by Santiago Cabrera as Rios, Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati.
I have to admit that my favorite episode might have been the one in which Picard reunites briefly with William Ryker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). It was fun for me to see these characters together again. “Star Trek” fans will also appreciate seeing the return of Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine.
With violence and strong language, “Star Trek: Picard” seems grittier and less glossy than “Star Trek: Next Generation” to me. The new show has plenty of action and adventure, but also deals with the emotions of loss, belonging, friendship, respect and more.
After setting up the storyline in the first episode, “Star Trek: Picard” seemed to gain momentum and create characters and plots that were both compelling and intriguing.
As the storyline moved toward a dramatic confrontation near the end of season one, the show builds excitement as it seems unclear how issues will be resolved.
At the conclusion of season one, this program seems poised to continue to tell creative stories with interesting characters.