Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on live TV productions.
It’s looking like the season for live TV programming.
In case you have not watched TV in the past month or so, you may have missed the NBC broadcast of “Annie Live!” recently. I had thought about watching this live event right up until it was a few minutes from airing. Then, I realized it was going to be on for three hours.
I did not want to spend three hours watching, so I skipped the broadcast. Another reason I did not watch was because I had felt bombarded with promotional clips and interviews with members of the cast. A friend and I were talking on the telephone when we realized we both had “It’s the Hard Knock Life” song running on repeat through our brains. Children from the live production were shown singing a snippet of this song in numerous promotional spots. Perhaps you saw or heard a couple of them?
Celina Smith played the title character in “Annie Live!” and was extremely charming in the TV news program on which I saw her interviewed. She was also impressive during the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” program, which also aired on NBC. Once again, all the promotion had made me a little tired before the live show even aired.
Now, I am seeing promotions for live productions of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” on ABC. These two live programs were scheduled to air on Tuesday this week, a few days after the writing of this column. One reason I may watch these programs is that I watched the original TV shows in my youth. Also, some of the celebrities scheduled to appear in these programs, including Kevin Hart and Jennifer Aniston, have caught my interest.
Of course, live TV is not new. Take NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for instance or local TV newscasts. Then, there are shows such as ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” which recently wrapped up its latest season.
So, it remains to be seen if I will remember to view the live productions of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.” Hopefully, there will be a couple of promotional spots to remind me to watch.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
