Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “No Hard Feelings,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
One of the best compliments I have ever received about this column is that I write about many different movie genres. A good movie is a good movie, right?
As a general rule, as I have gotten older, I want to see a lot less violence and hear much less foul language when I watch a film, even though I realize that is probably not going to happen most of the time.
I have also felt bothered by the trend for comedies to get raunchier in search of laughs. With this being said, it might be surprising to report how much I enjoyed the film “No Hard Feelings,” which stars Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.
Lawrence plays Maddie Barker, a woman in her early 30s who needs a car to make a living in order to pay the rising taxes on the house she inherited from her mother in an area where wealthy people are buying most of the real estate and causing property taxes to increase.
Maddie answers an ad from the parents of a 19-year-old named Percy Becker (Andrew Barth Feldman). The parents (played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) want a woman to help their son learn to socialize and not be so shy. Basically, they want Maddie to sleep with their son and are offering her a used car if she is successful. Of course, Percy is not aware of what his parents have done.
The movie’s premise does not sound very classy, and there are awkward moments in addition to some foul language and nudity in the film. However, there are some good things about the movie, which also makes some comments about verbal bullying. While Maddie and Percy are two very different people, they learn a lot about each other and why they both behave the way that they do. Maddie runs away from romantic relationships when someone starts to get too close to her and Percy has a lot of fear about romance and doesn’t seem to read social cues very well.
Percy and Maddie have some adventures, make some bad choices and do some inappropriate things. By the time the movie ends, though, I want to believe the premise that these two very different people have become very close and important to each other, and a lot of the credit should go to Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman for their performances.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
