Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the prospect of watching “Jeopardy!” without longtime host Alex Trebek.
My friends know not to call me during “Jeopardy!,” which is one TV show I try not to miss.
Even though host Alex Trebek had discussed having pancreatic cancer, it was still a shock to hear he had passed away on Nov. 8, 2020.
For several weeks, viewers of “Jeopardy!” were fortunate to be able to view episodes Trebek had finished before his death. It was surreal to watch those episodes knowing that the longtime host of the popular game show had passed away. However, in a way, it also felt natural to watch those episodes since we had watched Trebek for decades and he had become an expert at hosting the program.
I don’t know when new episodes of “Jeopardy!” will be broadcast, but I have heard that Ken Jennings might host the first episodes to air without Trebek. Jennings may be able to do a fine job as host, but I suspect it will take a while for him or anyone else to feel comfortable stepping into the job that Trebek performed so well.
I will try to continue watching “Jeopardy!” without Trebek, but we all know it just can’t be the same. Of course, change is a part of everyone’s life, but “Jeopardy!” has been a consistently entertaining show for decades. It is always fun to play along and compare your knowledge and ability to recall information quickly with the contestants on “Jeopardy!”
Of course, as I grow older, it isn’t as easy to recall the sought-after information as quickly as in years gone by. I will try to watch “Jeopardy!” without Trebek, and I suspect I will be able to continue to tune in to the show. However, I am sure Trebek will be on the minds of viewers for many years to come.