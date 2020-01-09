Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which is rated PG-13 and currently playing in theaters.
It’s almost too embarrassing to mention. Before the holiday season, I was browsing through an aisle of board games. There were some familiar games there, but mostly games of which I had never heard.
Just as I was starting to feel really old, I saw it. There was “Jumanji: The Game” wrapped in clear plastic. The game comes in its own wooden box and reminded me of the one in the original “Jumanji,” which starred Robin Williams and came out in 1995 when I was still in my 20s. Suddenly, I didn’t feel quite so old and as a movie fan, I thought this game would be fun to own.
Now, here’s the embarrassing part. I picked the game up off the shelf. What if I bought the game, took it home and wild animals started rampaging through my house as they did onscreen in the first “Jumanji” film? Then, I returned the game to the shelf. Then, I thought to myself how silly I was acting and picked up the game again. This internal debate lasted for a little while, and my rational side won out over my superstitious side.
Of course, in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” there isn’t a game in a wooden box. It’s a video game that transports people into the world of Jumanji. This new film sees the return of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas as avatars in the game.
Other characters from the real world inhabit the bodies of the avatars and must avoid dangerous elements of the game with only three lives each to make it to the end of the adventure. In this film, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover play former restaurant partners who find themselves in the game and have to be brought up to speed by the characters who visited the video game in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” One of those characters is Spencer (Alex Wolff), who is the grandson of DeVito’s character. Awkwafina joins the cast as an avatar in the game.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” has some humor and plenty of adventure, with some fun special effects. When I went back to look at my review of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” I found that some of my thoughts on that film also apply to this sequel. From time to time in each film, I found my mind wondering before my attention was reclaimed.
The movie was entertaining, but I didn’t find the notion of seeing the avatars pretend to be inhabited by characters with personalities that didn’t quite match the avatar as amusing or cute this time around and was unhappy with some of the film’s language.
By the way, I decided to leave “Jumanji: The Game” in its original plastic wrapping — just to be on the safe side.