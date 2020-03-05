Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Knives Out,” which is rated PG-13.
Featuring an amazing cast playing some over-the-top characters, “Knives Out” has arrived on DVD.
The eccentric family members of famous writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) come under the investigative scrutiny of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) after their patriarch dies in “Knives Out.” Starring as Thrombey’s children are Jamie Lee Curtis as Linda Drysdale and Michael Shannon as Walt Thrombey. Toni Collette plays Joni Thrombey, Harlan’s daughter-in-law and mother of Meg (Katherine Langford).
You can see why the movie chooses to introduce us to the cast of characters as they are being interviewed by police so that the viewer can learn the family connections. Did I mention that Don Johnson plays Linda’s husband and Chris Evans plays the couple’s son?
“Knives Out” does have some humorous moments as well, especially as members of the family try to paint flattering portraits of themselves during their police interviews in an effort to keep some things hidden from authorities.
Ana de Armas has one of this entertaining movie’s larger roles as Harlan’s nurse and companion. Through flashbacks the viewer sees what happens on the night that Harlan dies, but since this is a mystery expect some additional twists and turns in the plot.
Having seen this movie back in the fall when it was first released in theaters, I remember thinking that not all of the movie’s stars seemed to have enough to do.
Written and directed by Rian Johnson, “Knives Out” earned an Oscar nomination earlier this year for Johnson for best original screenplay. Also, back in the fall, the number of people who kept mentioning to me how much they had enjoyed seeing “Knives Out” on the big screen was very impressive.