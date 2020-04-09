ladies.jpg

Courtesy photo Judi Dench, Natascha McElhone and Maggie Smith in "Ladies in Lavender."

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Ladies in Lavender,” which is rated PG-13 and was viewed on DVD.

In a British film that seemed to escape my notice for about 16 years, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith play sisters who care for a young man whom they find washed up on a beach.

Daniel Brühl plays Andrea, the young man whose broken ankle requires him to stay with the two sisters, who grow very fond of him. A language barrier results in the sisters teaching English to Andrea.

It becomes clear early on that Ursula (Dench’s character) has a special fondness for Andrea. One begins to wonder if she is thinking of the young man as the son she never had or as a romantic partner, which a viewer might suspect she has never had either. This is made clearer during a scene in which Ursula asks Janet (Smith’s character) about her love life.

Miriam Margolyes adds some humor as Dorcas, a grumpy housekeeper. Yet, even her character is transformed by the charms of Andrea eventually.

Before long, Andrea reveals that he is a virtuoso on the violin and attracts the attention of the villagers at a local celebration and a painter named Olga (Natascha McElhone), who realizes what a great musician Andrea is.

There is a bit of a struggle between the sisters and Olga over Andrea’s attention as it appears there is the possibility that Olga and Andrea might fall for each other romantically.

However, I felt that Dench was incredibly moving as Ursula, who finds herself in a no-win situation, but can’t bring herself to deny her feelings. Unfortunately, Smith’s role doesn’t give her as much to do as I would have liked. Yet, I’m glad this bittersweet film came to my attention finally.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

