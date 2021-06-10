Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Land,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Robin Wright stars as Edee, who moves to a cabin in the wilderness following a tragic incident.
“Land,” which was also directed by Wright, features many scenes of natural beauty that are both inspiring and calming.
With no cell phone or vehicle, Edee has isolated herself and doesn’t want to be around other people. She cleans up the cabin, goes fishing and chops wood as she begins life on her own.
As winter arrives, Edee still has many of the cans of food she brought with her when moving into the cabin. Something happens, though, that causes her to lose most of her food. The lack of food and bad weather combine to put Edee’s health in serious danger.
Fortunately, a hunter named Miguel (Demián Bichir) notices something is wrong at Edee’s cabin. After realizing Edee needs medical help, he brings a nurse named Alawa (Sarah Dawn Pledge), who urges Edee to go to the hospital. Edee refuses to leave the cabin, and Miguel offers to take care of her.
Once Edee is recovered, Miguel begins to visit her to teach her to hunt. Miguel brings his dog with him on his visits. Although Edee begins to look forward to seeing Miguel, she tells him that she doesn’t want to know what is happening in the world. Wright and Bichir create believable characters who learn about each other and come to enjoy each other’s company.
At this point, I thought I knew where the movie might be going. However, “Land” surprised me and gives Edee a reason to leave the wilderness.
With moments of drama, sadness, hope and humor, “Land” held my interest. As the movie draws to its conclusion, Edee explains what happened to cause her to seek isolation in the wilderness.