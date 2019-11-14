Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Last Christmas,” which is rated PG-13 and playing in theaters.
Since I was in the mood for a light film, I thought I would check out “Last Christmas,” which was promoted in the trailer I saw as a fun love story.
As the movie was playing, I found myself thinking that “Last Christmas” wasn’t the film I had expected, but I was still enjoying it.
Co-written by Emma Thompson, “Last Christmas” creates some fun and uplifting moments, but takes on serious issues such as homelessness and immigration as well.
Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) stars as Kate. Her job in a Christmas shop requires her to wear an elf costume and be surrounded by holiday cheer. She calls her boss Santa (Michelle Yeoh), and the two have an interesting relationship. They care about each other, but Santa is frustrated that Kate doesn’t seem to be working very hard. Kate is a singer who is auditioning for jobs on the side. She is a big fan of George Michael’s music, which is prominently featured in the film. Of course, the film’s title is the same as the holiday song sung by George Michael.
Turns out that Kate is recovering from a serious operation but isn’t coping well. She is partying too much and having casual affairs. Meanwhile, she is disappointing her friends and family. Thompson plays Kate’s mother in the film.
Kate keeps bumping into Tom (Henry Golding), and they have some special times together, but Tom keeps disappearing for days.
Eventually, Kate realizes that she needs to change her life, and she starts trying to make amends with her relatives and friends.
“Last Christmas” does have a surprise in store near the end of the film. However, the movie ends on a very charming note as Kate performs in a fundraiser for the shelter where she has been volunteering and making new friends.