This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges, left, and Adam Driver as Jacques LeGris in a scene from "The Last Duel." (Patrick Redmond/20th Century Studios via AP)
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Last Duel,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Directed by Ridley Scott, “The Last Duel” features some battle scenes and a fight to the death between two 14th century men in a compelling drama.
Matt Damon and Adam Driver portray the two men who face off in a battle to the death near the end of the film, which is set in France. Jodie Comer plays Marguerite, the wife of Jean de Carrouges (Damon’s character). She accuses Jacques Le Gris (Driver’s character) of sexually assaulting her and then discovers that if her husband loses the duel, she will be executed. If her husband wins the duel, then her accusation will be proven true as it is explained that God will be on the side of the winner.
“The Last Duel” focuses on the poor treatment of women in the 14th century. Marriage for a well-to-do young woman at the time results in the husband receiving a dowry from the bride’s father. It is the dowry that begins the troubles between the two men when a piece of property promised to Jean is given to Jacques. Jean sues and draws the ire of a Count (Ben Affleck’s character) to whom both men report.
It is a little amusing to see Affleck playing a role full of disdain for Damon’s character since the two are known to be good friends in real life. Also, the screenplay for “The Last Duel” was written by Nicole Holofcener with both Affleck and Damon.
“The Last Duel” shows us events from the three viewpoints of the characters played by Damon, Driver and Comer. It is interesting to see the variations in the storytelling and for the viewer to put everything together.
While the R-rated “The Last Duel” does include some scenes that are difficult to watch, the movie commanded my attention and sparked my curiosity to see how it would end.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
