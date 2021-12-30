Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “No Time to Die,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Being released on DVD just a few days before Christmas, “No Time to Die” could be considered a gift by many movie fans.
Daniel Craig revisits his role as British spy James Bond in “No Time to Die,” which takes a closer look at Bond’s personal life. In “No Time to Die” Bond comes out of retirement and jumps right back into action, even competing with the younger spy who is now called 007 (played by Lashana Lynch).
As one would expect, you will find plenty of action and adventure in “No Time to Die,” but the movie has a strong focus on Bond’s relationship with Madeleine (Léa Seydoux). An event causes a break in their relationship. Then, years later we learn something important that surprises Bond. One of the film’s themes of learning to trust is extremely difficult for a spy such as Bond.
While “No Time to Die” held my attention throughout, I thought the film’s villains — Christoph Waltz as Blofeld and Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin — were not given enough interesting scenes. Other members of the cast include Ralph Fiennes as M; Jeffrey Wright as Felix; Naomie Harris as Moneypenny; and Ben Whishaw as Q.
“No Time to Die” opens with an especially creepy event and ends with a significant development. Personally, I did not care very much for what happens at the end of the film, and I spent some time thinking about the conclusion. However, I still found the movie to be entertaining as it had me wondering what would happen next. After the movie ended, I am still wondering what will happen next.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
