Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. The DVD box for this film contains a warning for viewers who are photosensitive.
I cannot be the only person who has been curious over the past several years to see what would happen to the relationship between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Dr. Jane Foster.
Finally, that question has been answered in Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which manages to balance quite a bit of humor with some very serious scenes, in addition to using some Guns N’ Roses songs in its soundtrack. Thor even points out in the film that it has been several years since the two characters went their separate ways.
This film also features brief appearances by the characters from the Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie franchise, and two giant goats that add some humor to the film.
The movie begins with a serious scene in which a man in a desert-like environment with no food or water is praying for help not for himself but for his young daughter. This man comes to feel disappointed in the deity to which he prays, and with the power of a destructive sword, he becomes Gorr the God Butcher. Gorr can call creatures from the shadows, some of which resembled giant spiders and insects to me.
When Thor appeals to Zeus (Russell Crowe) and a gathering of other deities for assistance, he is disappointed, but leaves with a powerful weapon to fight Gorr (Christian Bale) in the hopes of saving a kidnapped group of children.
Both Hemsworth and Portman are good in their roles and their love story can be seen both as beautiful and bittersweet. After all these years, I still get excited to see certain films, and this movie, which did not end as I may have wished, did not disappoint me.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
