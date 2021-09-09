Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “People Puzzler,” which airs on the Game Show Network.
As we all know, “Jeopardy!” has been in the news a lot lately.
While I still watch “Jeopardy!” and probably will continue to do so, I have found another game show that I really enjoy.
“People Puzzler,” which is hosted by Leah Remini, airs at 6 p.m. weekdays on the Game Show Network. This entertaining program appeals to me because of my love of crossword puzzles and my interest in pop culture as covered by “People” magazine.
Remini is fun to watch as she sometimes teases the contestants over their low score, wrong answer or something quirky that they share about themselves. Usually, I don’t like to see people getting teased on TV shows, but the contestants don’t seem bothered and often play along. Also, it is clear to me that Remini is just having fun. The contestants seem happy to meet Remini, who is known to many for her role on “The King of Queens.”
I have observed there are a few things about this game show that can affect which contestant will walk away as the winner. For instance, one portion of the game has a “double word,” which provides the contestant the chance to add more points to his or her score. Another game has a “wager word” in which the contestant can risk all or some earned points on guessing the correct answer.
Also, depending on the particular theme of each puzzle, such as music from the 1980s for example, an older contestant might have an advantage or vice versa. It takes just missing one crossword puzzle answer to perhaps put a contestant behind in the race for points. Three contestants compete for two rounds until the two with the highest scores move on to the next round.
It’s fun to watch the winner attempt to claim a $10,000 prize by solving three puzzles with different themes and three crossword clues each. It’s also fun to play along and test your own crossword puzzle skills.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.