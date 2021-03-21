Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Let Him Go,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Diane Lane and Kevin Costner star as anxious grandparents in the very gritty film titled “Let Him Go.”
Margaret (Lane) and George Blackledge (Costner) suffer a tragedy very early on in this film. Then, a few years later, their daughter-in-law disappears one day without a word with her new husband and Margaret and George’s 3-year-old grandson. That happens after Margaret witnesses her daughter-in-law’s new husband mistreating her daughter-in-law and her grandson on a public street.
George is a retired lawman, and he and Margaret find where their grandson is living in another state. However, the couple is warned repeatedly about the family that their daughter-in-law has married into. On their journey, Margaret and George meet and befriend a young man living on his own who will try to help them later in the film.
“Let Him Go” creates a very tense and foreboding atmosphere, which may or may not prepare viewers for the violent scenes later in the film.
The acting performances of Costner and Lane held my attention in this film as Costner creates a character who knows his wife very well and realizes how determined she is to bring her grandson home. While Margaret thinks she can negotiate with her daughter-in-law’s new family led by its matriarch (played by Lesley Manville), George realizes right away the seriousness of the situation.
“Let Him Go” gives Manville some dramatic scenes, yet I felt the movie could have tried to explain her actions better than it did.
Since the ending to a movie is so important, I am not sure how all viewers will react to the conclusion of this gritty film.