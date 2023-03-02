Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
“Don’t Worry Darling” features a community in the desert where the men leave for work, while the women cook, clean, shop, take a dance class, and socialize.
With some eerie and creepy moments, it does not take long to get the idea that something is not right in this community, especially since the men are not allowed to talk about the work that they do. Alice (Florence Pugh), who is married to Jack (Harry Styles), begins to have some doubts about her life, especially after neighbor Margaret (Kiki Layne) starts asking questions.
It seems that Margaret wandered into the desert, where the women are warned not to go, and lost her child. Of course, there is more to the story.
Directed by Olivia Wilde, who plays Alice’s friend Bunny in the film, “Don’t Worry Darling” inspires certain questions. If a perfect life could be attained, what would it be like and who gets to decide if it is perfect or not? How far would someone go for love and how far would someone go to control a loved one?
“Don’t Worry Darling” is a colorful and visually interesting film, with some scenes that I found uncomfortable to watch. The talented cast includes Chris Pine as Frank, who has created the community and is treated with reverence by its residents. Pugh does a good job of making us care about her character.
The mystery behind the film’s story is explained and ties into the questions that arise while watching the movie. Somehow, though, I thought the resolution of the mystery doesn’t seem to be as big a revelation as it could have been. Perhaps this is because it is so clear that something isn’t right and the explanation backs up that realization.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
