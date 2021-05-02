Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the Disney/Pixar animated film “Soul,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
The recent winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, “Soul” is a creative film with a theme focused on finding joy in life.
Middle school band teacher Joe (voiced by Jamie Foxx) is so excited about his successful audition for an important jazz gig that he isn’t paying attention to what he is doing and ends up in a bad accident.
Joe’s soul is ascending what appears to be a heavenly escalator when he starts running in the other direction. He ends up being a mentor to a soul named 22 (Tina Fey), who has avoided being sent to Earth to live her life for a very long time. The movie shows us some of her previous famous mentors and how 22 frustrated their efforts to assist her.
Joe and 22 encounter some interesting characters who help them get to Earth, where 22’s soul lands in Joe’s body and Joe’s soul ends up in the body of a therapy cat named Mr. Mittens.
At this point in the movie, the character 22 learns to appreciate the joys of delicious food and seeing the everyday beauty and wonder in nature. Joe as Mr. Mittens is trying very hard to get 22 to focus so they can arrive at an appointment in time for his soul to be transferred to his body. Joe still hopes to make it to his important jazz performance.
“Soul” gives parents the opportunity to talk with their children about safety and the importance of paying attention to what they are doing. Also, the film offers opportunities to discuss having empathy for others and the importance of never taking life’s simple joys for granted. Parents can help children understand the film’s message that your profession is important but so are your relationships with family and friends and your appreciation of the natural world around you.
While offering both humor and insight, “Soul” is a witty and visually interesting film with more than one message for viewers.