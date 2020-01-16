Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Like a Boss,” which is rated R and playing in theaters.
Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne play longtime best friends who are hoping to make a successful business deal in “Like a Boss.”
Having been great friends since middle school, Mia (Haddish) and Mel (Byrne) share a home and a small cosmetics business they have created. Their business has two employees, who are played well by Billy Porter and Jennifer Coolidge. Porter has a great scene in which he gets to emote after receiving some bad news.
Mel handles the finances for the business and is having trouble telling Mia that they are in a great deal of debt. When the chance to fold their business into a huge beauty products company run by Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) presents itself, Mel wants to jump at the opportunity, but Mia is not so sure.
“Like a Boss” is an over-the-top comedy, with some very likable stars and some amusing moments and some emotional ones as well. Some of the characters in the film do some very inappropriate things, and some of the language in this R-rated film may be offensive to some people.
With all that being said, “Like a Boss” presents a strong message about friendship as well. This film recognizes the fact that friends are the same as family members to many people.
Hayek’s businesswoman wants to drive a wedge between Mia and Mel so that she can control their company, and her business philosophy seems at odds with the way Mia and Mel think about cosmetics and what makes someone truly beautiful.
Asked what I thought of “Like a Boss” as I was leaving the movie theater, I shared that I thought the movie had some good moments. I believed in the friendship presented on the screen by Haddish and Byrne and in the movie’s message about the importance of having someone who is always supportive.